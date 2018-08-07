

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Carl Icahn is going public with his campaign to scuttle Cigna Corp.'s (CI ) $54 billion plan to buy Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX), The Wall Street Journal reported.



The billionaire activist investor reportedly plans to send an open letter Tuesday urging fellow Cigna shareholders to vote against the deal, which he calls a '$60 billion folly' carrying a 'ridiculous' price tag.



'Cigna is dramatically overpaying for a highly challenged Express Scripts that is facing existential risks on several fronts,' Icahn reportedly said.



