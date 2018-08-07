

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and on a slightly weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 76.66 points or 0.34 percent to 22,583.98, off a high of 22,596.46 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is rising more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent, while Honda is rising 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.



Japan Tobacco has agreed to acquire the tobacco business of Bangladesh's Akij Group for $1.48 billion in a deal that is expected to be completed by September. Shares of Japan Tobacco are adding almost 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Steel Works is gaining more than 18 percent and Rakuten is rising more than 7 percent. SoftBank Group is higher by almost 6 percent after it reported a 49 percent surge in first-quarter profit.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing more than 15 percent after reporting net loss for the first quarter that widened from last year. Maruha Nichiro is declining more than 6 percent and Chiba Bank is lower by almost 6 percent.



In economic news, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in June, coming in at 267,641 yen. That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 3.9 percent drop in May.



Japan will also see June figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday in choppy trade as traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves amid a lack of major U.S. economic news following the slew of data and events last week. Chinese state media unleashed an unusually brutal and personal attack on U.S. President Donald Trump, raising investor concerns that the risks from the U.S.-China trade war will be a drag on overall global growth.



The Dow added 39.60 points or 0.16 percent to 25,502.18, while the Nasdaq gained 47.66 points or 0.61 percent to 7,859.68 and the S&P 500 rose 10.05 points or 0.35 percent to 2,850.40.



The major European markets ended with mixed results on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.14 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.03 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.06 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, lifted by a report that showed crude production in Saudi Arabia unexpectedly dipped in July. WTI crude for September ended up $0.52 percent or 0.80 percent at $69.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX