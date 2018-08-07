

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Several big technology companies including Apple Inc. (AAPL) and YouTube removed links to content from the controversial far-right website Infowars, deepening the debate over how internet platforms should handle divisive or offensive content, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Apple reportedly said it eliminated access to five Infowars podcasts, including 'The Alex Jones Show,' from its directory over the weekend, saying they didn't comply with guidelines designed to create a safe environment for users, including prohibitions on 'hate themes.' The Infowars podcast 'RealNews with David Knight' remained available Monday.



The 'Infowars Official' and 'Alex Jones Radio' apps also were still available for download on Apple's app store. Those apps list Infowars Magazine as their developer.



