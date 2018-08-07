

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday following the positive cues from Wall Street amid upbeat corporate earnings results and higher crude oil prices. Nevertheless, investors remained cautious due to worries about the impact of rising U.S.-China trade tensions on global economic growth.



The Australian market is declining despite the positive cues from Wall Street, reflecting weakness in the mining sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 9.10 points or 0.15 percent to 6,263.90, off a low of 6,256.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 7.30 percent or 0.11 percent to 6,351.70.



The major miners are lower. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.



Yancoal Australia, a unit of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining, said it will restart its Austar coking coal mine in New South Wales after receiving regulatory approval to resume production. The coal miner's shares are unchanged.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices drifted lower. Evolution Mining is up 0.4 percent, while Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices advanced overnight. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.6 percent, while Santos and Oil Search are adding more than 1 percent each.



Amcor has acquired U.S.-based Bemis Company in a $5.25 billion all-stock deal, with the transaction expected to be competed in the first quarter of 2019. The packaging company's shares are losing almost 5 percent.



Transurban Group reported a full-year profit that doubled from last year, reflecting revenue growth from its Australian and North American operations amid an increase in average daily traffic. However, the toll road operator's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



Eclipx Group has lowered its full-year profit guidance due to sluggish auction activity at its online brand Grays Online. The sales financing and fleet management company's shares are falling almost 42 percent to an all-time low.



Wesfarmers said it will sell its 40 percent interest in the Bengalla Joint Venture thermal coal mine project to partner New Hope Corp for A$860 million. Shares of Wesfarmers are advancing more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the construction sector in Australia continued to expand in July, and at a faster pace, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 52.0. That's up from 50.6 and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7390, compared to US$0.7395 on Monday.



The Japanese stock market is advancing following the gains on Wall Street and on a slightly weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 76.66 points or 0.34 percent to 22,583.98, off a high of 22,596.46 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is rising more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent, while Honda is rising 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 1 percent.



Japan Tobacco has agreed to acquire the tobacco business of Bangladesh's Akij Group for $1.48 billion in a deal that is expected to be completed by September. Shares of Japan Tobacco are adding almost 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Steel Works is gaining more than 18 percent and Rakuten is rising more than 7 percent. SoftBank Group is higher by almost 6 percent after it reported a 49 percent surge in first-quarter profit.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing more than 15 percent after reporting net loss for the first quarter that widened from last year. Maruha Nichiro is declining more than 6 percent and Chiba Bank is lower by almost 6 percent.



In economic news, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in June, coming in at 267,641 yen. That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 3.9 percent drop in May.



Japan will also see June figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore is advancing more than 1 percent, while Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also higher. New Zealand, Indonesia and Taiwan are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday in choppy trade as traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves amid a lack of major U.S. economic news following the slew of data and events last week. Chinese state media unleashed an unusually brutal and personal attack on U.S. President Donald Trump, raising investor concerns that the risks from the U.S.-China trade war will be a drag on overall global growth.



The Dow added 39.60 points or 0.16 percent to 25,502.18, while the Nasdaq gained 47.66 points or 0.61 percent to 7,859.68 and the S&P 500 rose 10.05 points or 0.35 percent to 2,850.40.



The major European markets ended with mixed results on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.14 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.03 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.06 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, lifted by a report that showed crude production in Saudi Arabia unexpectedly dipped in July. WTI crude for September ended up $0.52 percent or 0.80 percent at $69.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



