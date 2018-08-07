

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the aussie held steady against the greenback, it recovered from its early lows against the rest of major rivals.



The aussie was worth 82.30 against the yen, 1.5632 against the euro, 0.7394 against the greenback and 1.0988 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.



