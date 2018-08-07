

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) said its net profit attributable to the Group for the second quarter increased 8.3 percent to 1.02 billion euros from 945 million euros last year.



Adjusted net profit was 1.02 billion euros, compared to 1.18 billion euros a year ago, reflecting higher other charges and provisions.



Net operating profit for the quarter reached 1.79 billion euros, an increase of 7.9 per cent year-on-year.



Total revenues for the quarter declined 4.3 percent year-on-year to 4.95 billion euros from 5.17 billion euros last year, mainly due to lower trading and a 90 million euros positive release of a tax provision in the year-ago quarter net interest income in Commercial Banking Germany.



Net Interest Income or NII decreased 2.6 percent from the year-ago period to 2.7 billion euros.



Group customer loans amounted to 422.9 billion euros, up 2.9 percent from last year. Customer deposits totalled 413.8 billion euros, up 4.8 percent from last year.



Jean Pierre Mustier, Chief Executive Officer of UniCredit S.p.A, said, 'Thanks to the decisive actions we are continuously taking to de-risk the Group, our Group Core gross NPE ratio at the end of the second quarter dropped by 85 bps year on year to 4.4 per cent. In terms of our accelerated Non Core rundown, our end 2018 objective is to reach 19 billion euro from 22.2 billion at the end of Q2.'



The company also said that by the end of this year, it expects to be close to finalizing the announced Transform 2019 branch closures in Western Europe as well as the planned FTE reductions.



UniCreidt confirmed its group fully loaded CET1 ratio between 12.3 percent and 12.6 percent at the end of 2018, and above 12.5 percent at the end of 2019, at the current BTP spread levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX