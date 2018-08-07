

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, reported that its first-quarter EBITDA, excluding the restructuring result, rose to 20 million euros from last year's 14 million euros.



The associated non-recurring transaction and early redemption fees reduced the financial result in the latest-quarter quarter under review from negative 13 million euros to negative 16 million euros, although lower future interest payments will have a noticeable beneficial impact. After factoring in income taxes, the net result after taxes at negative 15 million euros was slightly better than in the previous year's negative 16 million euros.



Sales rose by 9 percent to 541 million euros, despite negative currency effects. Had exchange rates remained similar, revenues would have risen by around 11 percent.



Incoming orders, improved in the first quarter by 6 percent to 665 million euros. Furthermore, the previous year's figure of 629 million euros benefited from the Print China trade show. The order backlog grew by 18 percent to 714 million euros, partly due to subscription contracts, particularly in terms of life cycle business, i.e. services and consumables.



The company confirmed its overall targets for 2018/2019. Consequently, it is still forecasting a moderate growth in sales. Due to this, and thanks to continued efficiency improvements, the EBITDA margin excluding the restructuring result is likely to lie in the range of 7 to 7.5 percent, despite higher collectively agreed wages. Restructuring costs should be in the region of 20 million euros.



Heidelberg said that it is on course to achieve its targets for 2018/2019, although these new business achievements will have a limited impact as they are still in their early stages. This strong demand validates the Management Board's medium-term targets for the period leading up to 2022, which are to see Group sales increase by 500 million euros to around 3 billion euros, EBITDA go up to 250 million euros - 300 million euros and net profit after taxes rise to at least 100 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX