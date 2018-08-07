

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK like-for-like sales grew only slightly in July as hot weather weighed on demand for non-food products, data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday.



Like-for-like sales climbed 0.5 percent year-on-year in July. At the same time, total sales advanced 1.6 percent.



Data showed that 3-month average retail sales advanced 2.7 percent. Food sales grew 4.5 percent and non-food sales gained 1.2 percent.



'Unsurprisingly, food & drink fuelled the majority of sales growth thanks to summer BBQs, picnics and football festivities, whilst elsewhere growth was mainly witnessed among the holiday essential categories, including health & beauty, deck chairs and fashion,' Paul Martin, Head of Retail, KPMG, said.



'This was particularly true when comparing the high street to online, with the latter faring considerably better,' Martin said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX