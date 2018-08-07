Global Database has today taken the unusual step of making access to their entire Italian business intelligence platform available for free. Any registered user can now access key information about 7,564.575 registered companies in Italy, including:

Company name and address

SIC code classification

Number of employees

Turnover revenue

Employees details including name and job titles

Technology insights, like the type of technology a company is using

This incredibly rich dataset can be applied to solving a number of business challenges or to successfully penetrate the Italian marketplace.

"By making our Italian business intelligence platform available for free, we are helping businesses expand their global reach," said Global Database CEO Nicolae Buldumac,"The money saved can then be reinvested in other activities to help raise awareness within Italy, or to market more effectively to specific businesses and individuals.

Global Database pride themselves on the exceptional quality of their Italian business intelligence data. Data is collected and aggregated by a market-leading web crawling system, while a dedicated team of data researchers works to assess and improve the quality of the data they collect.

"Italy has endured some hard years, but the economy is now showing some promising signs of growth. Exporters have a good opportunity to take advantage of these economic trends so long as they properly understand the Italian market, and the companies they want to deal with

Buldumac is also keen to address accusations that "free" data will also be very low quality:

"Our data may be free, but that does not mean the quality is compromised in any way. Our spidering algorithm is constantly refined to ensure our Italian corporate intelligence data is as accurate as possible. In fact, Global Database is a market leader when it comes to data accuracy. Free does not mean low-quality for our subscribers

For the deepest insights, Global Database also offer a premium paid-for package. Premium subscribers are able to perform unlimited data exports, allowing them to perform additional analysis of their target vertical in the Italian market for instance. They also gain access to individual contact data (email, direct dial phone number, credit report etc), so they can bypass gatekeepers and speak directly to key decision makers.

Click here to view the Italian dataset https://it.globaldatabase.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005526/en/

Contacts:

Global Database

Nicolae Buldumac

nbuldumac@globaldatabase.com

+44-203-640-6006