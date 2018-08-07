Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT) (LSE: FRUTg) today announced that Frutarom shareholders voted to approve the proposed combination of Frutarom and IFF at the special general meeting of Frutarom shareholders that was held yesterday. Of the votes cast at the special general meeting, 94.6% percent were in favor of the proposed merger, representing approximately 74.7% percent of all outstanding shares.

"We are pleased that Frutarom shareholders have approved the combination with IFF, marking another milestone on our path to unlock the value creation potential of the combined company," said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. "Together, IFF and Frutarom will become a global leader in taste, scent and nutrition, with a broader customer base, more diversified product offerings and increased market penetration. Through our integration planning work, we continue to be confident in the opportunities that lie ahead and the ability of the combination to accelerate profitable growth, enhance free cash flow and generate greater returns for IFF shareholders."

Ori Yehudai, President and CEO of Frutarom, said, "We appreciate the support from our shareholders as this transaction represents a landmark moment for Frutarom, delivers significant and immediate cash value to our shareholders and provides an opportunity to participate in the substantial potential upside of the combination. We continue to work closely with IFF's management team to ensure the successful completion and integration of our two great companies, and we look forward to driving growth by capitalizing on the best of both organizations."

Upon the closing of the transaction, Frutarom's shareholders will receive for each Frutarom share $71.19 in cash and 0.249 of a share of IFF common stock. The transaction remains subject to clearance by the relevant regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On August 6, 2018, the final results of the voting for the merger agreement and all related proposals was filed by Frutarom on the website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at: www.maya.tase.co.il and the publication website of the London Stock Exchange at: www.londonstockexchange.com.

About IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Frutarom

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (LSE:FRUTg) (TASE:FRUT) is a leading global company operating in the global flavors and natural fine ingredients markets. Frutarom has significant production and development centers on six continents and markets and sells over 70,000 products to more than 30,000 customers in over 150 countries. Frutarom's products are intended mainly for the food and beverages, flavor and fragrance extracts, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, health food, functional food, food additives and cosmetics industries.

