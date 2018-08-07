Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Share Buy-Back Programme

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

7 August 2018

Share Buy-Back Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 26 July 2018 (the "AGM"), Weiss Korea shareholders granted the Company a general buy-back authority of up to 40% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company is about to go into a closed period due to its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. These results will be published on or around 7 September 2018. The Company has appointed N+1 Singer Advisory LLP to manage an irrevocable programme during the closed period (the "Closed Period Buy-Back Programme") to buy-back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. The Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will commence today and will run until the end of the closed period, being the date of publication of the Company's Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018, unless completed earlier.

Any shares purchased in the Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy-back authority of 40% of the Company's issued share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

Weiss Korea confirms that it currently has no inside information.

