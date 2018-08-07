BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

7 August 2018



BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 7 August 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 24,250,127 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 7 August 2018, the Company held 8,683,805 Ordinary Shares in treasury (26.37 of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 24,250,127 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



All enquiries:



Mr P Ingram



Tel: 0207 743 3329