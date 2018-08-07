sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 6

To: Company Announcements

Date:7 August 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2018 as follows;

Ex-Dividend Date -16 August 2018

Record Date - 17 August 2018

Payment Date - 31 August 2018

Dividend per Share - 1.19p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186


