Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Half Year Report

ASPO PLC PRESS RELEASE August 7, 2018



Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Half Year Report



Aspo Plc will publish the Half Year Report for January-June 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time.



A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallen-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. The Half Year Report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen. The Half Year Report and the presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/).

A live webcast (in Finnish) of the conference will begin on August 14, at 2 p.m. Finnish time at www.aspo.fi (http://www.aspo.fi/). An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.



Registrations beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Friday, August 10, 2018, at the latest.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

