Kotipizza Group Oyj: Record-breaking sales for Kotipizza chain in July, same-store sales increased by 6.5 percent

Record-breaking sales for Kotipizza chain in July, same-store sales increased by 6.5 percent

Total sales of restaurants in the Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 11.6 percent in July 2018 compared to the year before. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 250 restaurants, rose by 6.5 percent.

In 2018, the sales in July amounted to 11.1 million euros compared with the 9.9 million euros in the previous year. In July, Kotipizza boasted the best sales in the chain's history as its monthly sales exceeded 11 million euros for the first time. July 2018 included, the chain's sales have risen for 40 consecutive months.

The chain's brick-and-mortar restaurants increased their sales by 12.7 percent and shop-in-shop locations by 7.6 percent. Online store sales grew by 67.4 percent to

1 009 000 euros. Figures for online sales are mainly based on the sales reported by 77 restaurants offering home delivery and count towards the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Since the beginning of the financial year (1 February to 31 July), cumulative chain sales have increased by 15.8 percent compared to last year, amounting to 58.7 million euros.

Total sales of restaurants in the Chalupa chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 28.1 percent in July 2018 compared to the year before. In July 2018, the sales amounted to 181 000 euros. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 8 restaurants, decreased by 12.8 percent.

Total sales of restaurants in the Social Burgerjoint chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 183.9 percent in July 2018 compared to the year before. In July 2018, the sales amounted to 235 000 euros. Same-store sales in July 2018 grew by 6.2 percent and they are based on sales figures from one restaurant.

No Pizza, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, opened its first restaurant in Citycenter in Helsinki on June 19. The sales in July amounted to 50 000 euros.

July 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 11 084 9 929 11.6 Brick-and-mortar restaurants 8 903 7 901 12.7 Shop-in-shop restaurants 2 181 2 028 7.6



1 009



603



67.4



275



267 Brick-and-mortar 175 162 Shop-in-shop 100 105



77



70

July 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 181 141 28.1



13



8

July 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 235 83 183.9



Number of Social Burgerjoint restaurants 2 1

July 2018 Monthly sales (thousand euros) 50

For more information:

Tommi Tervanen, CEO

tel. +358 207 716 743

Timo Pirskanen, CFO and Deputy to the CEO

tel. +358 207 716 747

Kotipizza Group in brief

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 258. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain is part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa launched in 2015, and The Social Burger Joint Oy, acquired in November 2017, that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain and the Social Food food truck, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018.

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million.

