

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), Tuesday reported that its first-half attributable net loss was 546 million euros, compared to profit of 967 million euros a year ago.



The loss was mainly attributable to the non-cash-effective marking to market of commodity derivatives.



Uniper posted operating earnings or adjusted EBIT of 601 million euros, roughly 330 million euros decline relative to the prior-year period, which was anticipated by the company and is attributable in part to the already-communicated changes in its portfolio.



Adjusted funds from operations or adjusted FFO dropped 13.1 percent to 589 million euros from 678 million euros last year.



Uniper sales dropped 3.6 percent to 35.97 billion euros from 37.31 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, Uniper's outlook for full-year 2018 is unchanged. The company continues to expect its adjusted EBIT to be between 0.8 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros.



Uniper intends to propose a dividend of about 310 million euros for financial year 2018.



