

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow Wall Street higher on Tuesday, although the upside may remain limited amid renewed fears over U.S.-China trade tensions.



Asian markets are broadly higher after U.S. stocks finished higher for a third day overnight, led by gains in media, retail and technology companies on optimism about highly impressive corporate earnings.



The dollar held steady while oil prices dipped slightly after advancing overnight amid reports that Saudi production had unexpectedly fallen in July.



After U.S. President Donald Trump restored sanctions against Iran, the country's President Hassan Rouhani described the measures as 'psychological warfare' which aimed to 'sow division among Iranians.'



The euro stayed fragile after dipping to a five-week low overnight as German industrial orders data disappointed and investors fretted that Italy could ramp up spending and challenge European Union budget regulations.



The pound also remained weak on concerns about the risk of a possible no-deal Brexit.



The Turkish lira hovered near a record low after the Trump administration said it would review Ankara's duty-free access to the U.S. market.



Foreign trade and industrial production figures from Germany are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks rose overnight, with higher oil prices and optimism about the ongoing earnings season supporting underlying sentiment.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent to extend gains for a fifth straight session.



European markets fell on Monday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China flared up and investors weighed the prospects of a 'no-deal Brexit' between the U.K. and the European Union.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX also slid 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower while the U.K's FTSE 100 ended on a flat note with a positive bias.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX