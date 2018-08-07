

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger Ag (EGKLF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income after non-controlling interests declined to 8.5 million euros from 18.4 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.13 euros compared to 0.29 euros. EBIT was 26.3 million euros compared to 37.2 million euros, before purchase price allocation in the period from April to June.



For the second quarter of 2018, revenue expanded by 5.6%, to 430.8 million euros from 407.8 million euros. Adjusted for the effects of currency translation and the sale of Hug, revenue in the reporting quarter was up by 11.6% in organic terms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX