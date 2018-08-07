

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ('Falcon')



Holdings in Company



07 August 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ('Falcon') has been informed by Swiss Energy Partners (formerly Persistency Private Equity) that they no longer hold common shares in Falcon.



For further information, please contact:



CONTACT DETAILS:



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702



Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042



Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162



Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)



John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363



RBC (Joint Broker)



Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. via GlobeNewswire



B8B4V47R2



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX