Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) 'DDC', is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a pilot project with the Public Health Agency of Canada's (PHAC) National Microbiology Laboratory, to determine the feasibility of a drone delivery solution to improve access to blood-borne infection testing in remote, isolated communities.

Using DDC's logistics platform, the development, prototyping and testing will be focused on a customized 'Depot to Depot' unmanned aircraft. Customization of DDC's drone delivery platform for this program includes climate-control of the cargo, monitoring temperature and humidity and creating security protocols to protect patient confidentiality. If the testing and development are successful to the satisfaction of both parties, the parties plan to work with Transport Canada to implement a widespread Drone Solution to speed deliveries of blood tests in remote communities.

"We are pleased to be contributing to the Public Health Agency of Canada's program to determine the feasibility of improving access to testing for blood borne infections utilizing our drone technology," said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "This is a unique and new application of our drone delivery platform that could result in significant health benefits in remote, isolated communities across Canada."

About PHAC

The Public Health Agency of Canada empowers Canadians to improve their health. Its activities focus on preventing disease and injuries, promoting good physical and mental health, and providing information to support informed decision making. It values scientific excellence and provides national leadership in response to public health threats.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations and looks to derive revenue from Software Integration fees, Set Up fees and Drone Delivery Flights based upon a take or pay model nationwide.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FLT, and on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF. For more information, please visit www.dronedeliverycanada.com.

