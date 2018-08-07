Ola plans to expand nationwide by the end of 2018

Set to begin operations in South Wales and Greater Manchester shortly

The only mobile app in the UK that offers passengers the option of services across Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) and Black Cabs

Ola, one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies, and India's most popular transportation platform, today announces its plans to enter the UK, bringing a dynamic, responsible new service to the market.

Ola has obtained licences to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester, and will launch operations in South Wales within the next month. Ola will be the only ride-hailing app in the UK that offers passengers the option of PHVs and Black Cabs through one consumer-friendly platform, which will in future see additional transportation options incorporated for greater passenger choice. The company is working with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide by the end of 2018.

Ola places drivers at the heart of its approach, providing the industry's leading commissions, resulting in higher earnings and daily payments. Ola seeks to lead the industry with its approach to passenger safety including Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) screened drivers and processes such as 24/7 voice support, options to share ride details with emergency contacts and in-app emergency features. Ola is recognised for its collaborative approach, working with national governments and local authorities, to help solve transport mobility issues in innovative and meaningful ways.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder CEO of Ola, commented: "Ola is excited to announce its plans for the UK, one of the world's most evolved transportation markets. The UK is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility needs. We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded in the UK."

Ola's entry into the UK follows its successful launch in Australia in February 2018, where it now operates in seven major cities. Over 40,000 drivers across Australia have registered since its launch in February and have completed millions of rides. Ola now conducts 1 billion rides each year globally, with more than 1 million drivers and 125 million customers in over 110 cities.

Notes to Editors

Starting today Ola is inviting Private Hire Vehicle and Black Cabs (Metered Taxi) drivers in Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan to learn more about driving and registering with Ola by visiting drive.olacabs.com, to reap the benefits of a market low introductory commission rate as low as 10% for PHVs and 5% for Metered Taxis.

About Ola

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola is one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies. Ola integrates city transportation for customers and driver-partners onto a mobile technology platform ensuring convenient, transparent, and quick service fulfilment. Ola is focused on leveraging the best of technology and building innovative solutions ground-up, that are relevant at global scale. Notably, in 2016, Ola Play the world's first connected car platform for ride-sharing was launched, transforming commuting experiences and setting the tone for global innovation in this space. Using the Ola mobile app, users across 110+ cities, can connect with over 1 million drivers across cabs, auto-rickshaws, and taxis. Driven by a hyperlocal approach, Ola is committed to its mission of building mobility for a billion people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005725/en/

Contacts:

Finsbury for Ola

James Leviton Humza Vanderman James Thompson

+44 (020) 7251 3801

Ola@finsbury.com