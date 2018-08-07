Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results 07-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 August 2018 Genel Energy plc Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2018 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Murat Özgül, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Genel continues to deliver on its focus. We are generating significant free cash flow, averaging over $10 million a month in the first half of 2018 and moving us rapidly towards a net cash position. The impressive performance we have seen at Peshkabir will further increase cash generation, and the ongoing appraisal success provides the potential for both production to exceed guidance and for proven and probable reserves to increase. Growing cash generation provides a solid bedrock from which we are able to pursue multiple growth opportunities, with Bina Bawi oil offering exciting potential within the Genel portfolio. With 11 wells currently drilling or to be drilled on our producing assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in H2 2018, of which eight are expected to be completed and adding to production by the end of the year, we are well positioned to both add value through the drill bit and further bolster our financial strength." Results summary ($ million unless stated) H1 H1 FY 2018 2017 2017 Production (bopd, working interest) 32,100 37,100 35,200 Revenue 161.1 87.1 228.9 Net gain arising from the RSA - - 293.8 EBITDAX1 137.4 64.7 475.5 Depreciation and amortisation (63.6) (45.7) (117.4) Exploration expense (0.5) (4.8) (1.9) Impairment of property, plant and - - (58.2) equipment Operating profit 73.3 14.2 298.0 Cash flow from operating activities 125.1 114.2 221.0 Capital expenditure 34.1 41.0 94.1 Free cash flow2 70.1 54.6 99.1 Cash3 233.2 245.7 162.0 Total debt 300.0 422.8 300.0 Net debt4 63.8 158.3 134.8 Basic EPS (¢ per share) 21.3 8.4 97.1 1) EBITDAX is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exploration expense and impairment which is operating profit adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($63.6 million), exploration expense ($0.5 million) and impairment of property, plant and equipment (nil) 2) Free cash flow is net cash generated from operating activities less cash outflow due to purchase of intangible assets ($10.5 million) and purchase of property, plant and equipment ($29.5 million) and interest paid ($15.0 million) 3) Cash reported at 30 June 2018 excludes $17.5 million of restricted cash 4) Reported IFRS debt less cash Highlights · Net working interest production averaged 32,100 bopd in H1 2018, in line with guidance · Peshkabir continues to exceed expectations, with the successful Peshkabir-4 and 5 wells boosting gross current field production to 35,000 bopd · Peshkabir-5 has successfully proved the westward extension of the field, with an increase in proven and probable reserves expected to follow · Net working interest production currently c.35,500 bopd · $151 million of cash proceeds received in H1 2018 (H1 2017: $139 million), boosted by the impact of the Receivable Settlement Agreement and a higher oil price, with strong free cash flow generation of $70 million · Cash of $233 million at 30 June 2018 ($162 million at 31 December 2017) · Net debt of $64 million at 30 June 2018 ($135 million at 31 December 2017) Outlook · 11 wells set to be under drilling operations across assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in H2 2018, with eight expected to be completed and contributing to production by the end of the year · Cash generation expected to remain strong in H2 2018, with monthly free cash flow of over $10 million · Genel expects to be in a net cash position around the end of 2018 · Field development plan for Bina Bawi oil complete and set to be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources, with Bina Bawi and Miran gas plans to also be submitted in H2 2018 · 2018 guidance refined: · Production guidance of c.32,800 bopd reiterated, with the potential for this to be exceeded through an ongoing positive performance at Peshkabir and the resumption of drilling at Tawke and Taq Taq · Capital expenditure net to Genel is forecast to be $95-125 million (previously $95-140 million): - Tawke PSC and Taq Taq net to Genel of $70-80 million (previously $60-85 million), as work ramps up across both licences - Miran and Bina Bawi capex of $15-30 million (previously $25-40 million), as the work programme focuses on progression of the high-value oil opportunity at Bina Bawi - African exploration cost unchanged at$10-15 million, with the majority relating to seismic shooting offshore Morocco, which will be covered by restricted cash - Opex of c.$30 million and G&A of c.$15 million cash cost unchanged For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 0930 BST, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review. OPERATING REVIEW PRODUCTION Net working interest production in H1 2018 averaged 32,100 bopd, in line with guidance. (by PSC Export via Refinery Total Total Genel net in bopd) pipeline sales1 sales productio productio n2 n Tawke 104,904 0.35 104,904 105,771 26,443 (inc. Peshkabir ) Taq Taq 11,603 1,182 12,785 12,769 5,618 Total 116,507 1,182 117,689 118,540 32,061 1 Refinery sales at Taq Taq denote sales to the Bazian refinery 2 Difference between production and sales relates to inventory movements All sales during the period were invoiced at the wellhead export netback price. KRI OIL ASSETS Five wells were spud across our assets in the KRI in the period, four of which were on the Peshkabir field. Drilling work is heavily loaded towards the second half of the year, with 11 wells set to be under operation in H2 on our producing fields, with eight expected to be adding to production by the end of the year. TAWKE PSC (25% working interest) The Tawke PSC produced an average of 105,800 bopd in H1 2018, slightly down on H1 2017 (109,700 bopd), with additional production from the successful drilling campaign at the Peshkabir field coming post-period end. Current Tawke PSC production is c.121,000 bopd, with success from the remaining Peshkabir wells, and the resumption of drilling at the Tawke field, having the potential to further increase this figure. Production from the Tawke PSC benefits from the Receivable Settlement Agreement ('RSA'), and these increases bolster our already significant free cash flow generation. Tawke field Activity in H1 included ongoing workovers of existing wells, which has mitigated decline at the Tawke field in the last three months. Drilling will resume at the field in the second half of the year, with up to four production wells set to be spud. Two are scheduled as Jeribe producers, and up to two as Cretaceous producers. Drilling will arrest production decline at Tawke, as expected with mature field infill drilling, with the overall objective to maximise production and cash-generation. Peshkabir field Peshkabir continues to exceed expectations, with the benefit of ongoing appraisal success increasing production in H2 2018. Peshkabir-4 is now adding to production at a stable rate of 12,000 bopd, with Peshkabir-5 adding a further 8,000 bopd, materially surpassing the operator's previously announced summer 2018 Peshkabir production target of 30,000 bopd. The field

