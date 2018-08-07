DJ Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Half-Year Results 07-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 August 2018 Genel Energy plc Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2018 Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Murat Özgül, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Genel continues to deliver on its focus. We are generating significant free cash flow, averaging over $10 million a month in the first half of 2018 and moving us rapidly towards a net cash position. The impressive performance we have seen at Peshkabir will further increase cash generation, and the ongoing appraisal success provides the potential for both production to exceed guidance and for proven and probable reserves to increase. Growing cash generation provides a solid bedrock from which we are able to pursue multiple growth opportunities, with Bina Bawi oil offering exciting potential within the Genel portfolio. With 11 wells currently drilling or to be drilled on our producing assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in H2 2018, of which eight are expected to be completed and adding to production by the end of the year, we are well positioned to both add value through the drill bit and further bolster our financial strength." Results summary ($ million unless stated) H1 H1 FY 2018 2017 2017 Production (bopd, working interest) 32,100 37,100 35,200 Revenue 161.1 87.1 228.9 Net gain arising from the RSA - - 293.8 EBITDAX1 137.4 64.7 475.5 Depreciation and amortisation (63.6) (45.7) (117.4) Exploration expense (0.5) (4.8) (1.9) Impairment of property, plant and - - (58.2) equipment Operating profit 73.3 14.2 298.0 Cash flow from operating activities 125.1 114.2 221.0 Capital expenditure 34.1 41.0 94.1 Free cash flow2 70.1 54.6 99.1 Cash3 233.2 245.7 162.0 Total debt 300.0 422.8 300.0 Net debt4 63.8 158.3 134.8 Basic EPS (¢ per share) 21.3 8.4 97.1 1) EBITDAX is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exploration expense and impairment which is operating profit adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($63.6 million), exploration expense ($0.5 million) and impairment of property, plant and equipment (nil) 2) Free cash flow is net cash generated from operating activities less cash outflow due to purchase of intangible assets ($10.5 million) and purchase of property, plant and equipment ($29.5 million) and interest paid ($15.0 million) 3) Cash reported at 30 June 2018 excludes $17.5 million of restricted cash 4) Reported IFRS debt less cash Highlights · Net working interest production averaged 32,100 bopd in H1 2018, in line with guidance · Peshkabir continues to exceed expectations, with the successful Peshkabir-4 and 5 wells boosting gross current field production to 35,000 bopd · Peshkabir-5 has successfully proved the westward extension of the field, with an increase in proven and probable reserves expected to follow · Net working interest production currently c.35,500 bopd · $151 million of cash proceeds received in H1 2018 (H1 2017: $139 million), boosted by the impact of the Receivable Settlement Agreement and a higher oil price, with strong free cash flow generation of $70 million · Cash of $233 million at 30 June 2018 ($162 million at 31 December 2017) · Net debt of $64 million at 30 June 2018 ($135 million at 31 December 2017) Outlook · 11 wells set to be under drilling operations across assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in H2 2018, with eight expected to be completed and contributing to production by the end of the year · Cash generation expected to remain strong in H2 2018, with monthly free cash flow of over $10 million · Genel expects to be in a net cash position around the end of 2018 · Field development plan for Bina Bawi oil complete and set to be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources, with Bina Bawi and Miran gas plans to also be submitted in H2 2018 · 2018 guidance refined: · Production guidance of c.32,800 bopd reiterated, with the potential for this to be exceeded through an ongoing positive performance at Peshkabir and the resumption of drilling at Tawke and Taq Taq · Capital expenditure net to Genel is forecast to be $95-125 million (previously $95-140 million): - Tawke PSC and Taq Taq net to Genel of $70-80 million (previously $60-85 million), as work ramps up across both licences - Miran and Bina Bawi capex of $15-30 million (previously $25-40 million), as the work programme focuses on progression of the high-value oil opportunity at Bina Bawi - African exploration cost unchanged at$10-15 million, with the majority relating to seismic shooting offshore Morocco, which will be covered by restricted cash - Opex of c.$30 million and G&A of c.$15 million cash cost unchanged For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona There will be a presentation for analysts and investors today at 0930 BST, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1]. This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review. OPERATING REVIEW PRODUCTION Net working interest production in H1 2018 averaged 32,100 bopd, in line with guidance. (by PSC Export via Refinery Total Total Genel net in bopd) pipeline sales1 sales productio productio n2 n Tawke 104,904 0.35 104,904 105,771 26,443 (inc. Peshkabir ) Taq Taq 11,603 1,182 12,785 12,769 5,618 Total 116,507 1,182 117,689 118,540 32,061 1 Refinery sales at Taq Taq denote sales to the Bazian refinery 2 Difference between production and sales relates to inventory movements All sales during the period were invoiced at the wellhead export netback price. KRI OIL ASSETS Five wells were spud across our assets in the KRI in the period, four of which were on the Peshkabir field. Drilling work is heavily loaded towards the second half of the year, with 11 wells set to be under operation in H2 on our producing fields, with eight expected to be adding to production by the end of the year. TAWKE PSC (25% working interest) The Tawke PSC produced an average of 105,800 bopd in H1 2018, slightly down on H1 2017 (109,700 bopd), with additional production from the successful drilling campaign at the Peshkabir field coming post-period end. Current Tawke PSC production is c.121,000 bopd, with success from the remaining Peshkabir wells, and the resumption of drilling at the Tawke field, having the potential to further increase this figure. Production from the Tawke PSC benefits from the Receivable Settlement Agreement ('RSA'), and these increases bolster our already significant free cash flow generation. Tawke field Activity in H1 included ongoing workovers of existing wells, which has mitigated decline at the Tawke field in the last three months. Drilling will resume at the field in the second half of the year, with up to four production wells set to be spud. Two are scheduled as Jeribe producers, and up to two as Cretaceous producers. Drilling will arrest production decline at Tawke, as expected with mature field infill drilling, with the overall objective to maximise production and cash-generation. Peshkabir field Peshkabir continues to exceed expectations, with the benefit of ongoing appraisal success increasing production in H2 2018. Peshkabir-4 is now adding to production at a stable rate of 12,000 bopd, with Peshkabir-5 adding a further 8,000 bopd, materially surpassing the operator's previously announced summer 2018 Peshkabir production target of 30,000 bopd. The field

is currently producing c.35,000 bopd, with another four wells set to be completed in 2018. Peshkabir-5 was drilled seven kilometres west of Peshkabir-3, and has successfully proved the westward extension of the field. As it was drilled in an area designated P3 (possible) reserves, should production continue to match current expectations then it would lead to an increase in proven and probable reserves at the field. With 217 MMboe of reserves booked in the in the P3 (possible) category as at the end of 2018, this increase is potentially significant. Activity continues apace at Peshkabir. Two wells, Peshkabir-6 and Peshkabir-7, are now at target depth, with the former aiming to establish the Cretaceous oil/water contact and exploring the field's untested deeper Triassic formation, and the latter targeting infill production. Peshkabir-8 will also target further production, with Peshkabir-9 being drilled to test the eastern extension of the field, as we work with the operator to ascertain the full extent of Peshkabir's potential. Given the potential for a material increase from current production levels, work is being undertaken on facilities at the field. The central processing facility, which has been brought across from Taq Taq and is expected onstream later this year, is set to ensure that surface capacity is sufficient to service production. Discussions are ongoing with the operator regarding the Enhanced Oil Recovery project, under which excess gas from Peshkabir would be used to boost oil production from the Tawke licence. TAQ TAQ (44% working interest, joint operator) Production at Taq Taq remained stable in H1 as the well intervention and production optimisation programme, focused on the provision of artificial lift and water shut off in existing wells, continued to give encouraging results. The stabilisation of production provides a solid base from which to ramp up activity at the field. Work to analyse the result of the TT-29w well, which encountered a deeper free water level and more extensive oil bearing cretaceous reservoirs on the northern flank of the field than previously forecast, has now been completed. The results have helped in the formulation of an updated field development plan ('FDP'), which has now been completed and agreed with our field partners and the Ministry of Natural Resources. Phase one of the FDP is a five well programme, starting towards the end of Q3, and ending in Q2 2019. The drilling programme will target the flanks in order to prove up the remaining potential of the field, starting with the TT-32 well, which will test the extent of oil to the north of the TT-29w well. The next well will then be drilled as a sidetrack on the western flank of the field, before the rig moves to the southern flank. Drill locations will follow depending on results. Given the stabilisation of production at Taq Taq, we expect these wells to increase field production, with the benefits starting to be seen towards the end of the year. The field continues to generate meaningful free cash flow, boosted by an ongoing cost reduction programme. BINA BAWI AND MIRAN (100% working interests and operator) Work continues to unlock the transformational potential of the Bina Bawi and Miran licences. The focus in H1 has been on the progression of the high-value early oil development at Bina Bawi. The field development plan for Bina Bawi oil has now been completed, and is set to be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources. The FDP confirms Genel's expectation that first oil would be achievable around six months after the final investment decision. Light oil (44-47? API) has already been tested at Bina Bawi, with the Bina Bawi-3 well having flowed at c.3,500 bopd. Phase one of the development would see the recompletion of this well, and a sidetrack of the Bina Bawi-1 well, both of which target the proven Mus reservoir, and would aim for a combined 5,000 bopd of initial production. The cost to first oil is estimated at c.$20 million. Phase two, to be executed simultaneously to phase one, would be the drilling of up to four new wells, targeting a production plateau of 10-15,000 bopd, achievable a year from the beginning of work. Phase three would then constitute additional infill wells as required. Oil production from Bina Bawi would benefit from cost-recovery of the significant capital outlay already made by Genel at Bina Bawi, and has the potential to add material cash flow. Discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Natural Resources in order to expedite the development of Bina Bawi oil. Genel estimates that 34 MMbbls of light oil is recoverable under the FDP, and would be converted to 2P reserves upon final investment decision. In January 2018 Bina Bawi and Miran CPRs confirmed a c.45% uplift to gross 2C raw gas resources to 14.8 Tcf. The upstream part of the project has been materially de-risked, with 1C volumes more than sufficient for the gas volumes required under the gas lifting agreement. Following the CPR, further reservoir engineering has demonstrated the viability of high-rate gas wells, which in turn more than halves the number of wells required to produce the volumes under the gas lifting agreement, materially reducing the overall cost of the project. A field development plan regarding Bina Bawi gas is set to be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources around the end of Q3 2018, with one for the Miran field around the end of the year. Genel is ready to progress the upstream as required, with further investment to be made appropriate to progress on the midstream. EXPLORATION Onshore Somaliland, the processing of c.3,500 km of raw 2D seismic data on the SL-10B/13 (Genel 75% working interest, operator) and Odewayne (Genel 50% working interest, operator) is almost complete. Analysis and interpretation is underway. Evidence of a thick Mesozoic rift basin continues to provide encouragement, and the first analysis of this highly-prospective region in over 25 years is expected to complete in Q4. A prospect inventory will then be developed, guiding the optimal strategy to maximise future value, with the potential to spud a well around the end of 2019. The 3D seismic campaign on the Sidi Moussa licence (Genel 75% working interest, operator), offshore Morocco, has now begun. Seismic acquisition is expected to be completed in the middle of Q4 2018. Fast-track processing will begin ahead of the completion of this acquisition, as Genel de-risks the licence and assesses future activity. FINANCIAL REVIEW For 2018 the financial priorities of the Company are the following: · Maintenance of a strong balance sheet and management of liquidity runway throughout the development of the Miran and Bina Bawi fields · Continued focus on capital allocation, with prioritisation of highest value investment in assets with ongoing or near-term cash generation · Continued focus on cost optimisation and performance management · Selective investment in value accretive growth opportunities that provide visible cash generation and debt capacity In the first half of the year, successful delivery of these priorities, together with an improving oil price, has produced positive results, with free cash flow of $70 million representing an increase of 28% on the previous year. Our net debt has reduced significantly to $64 million compared to $135 million at the end of 2017 and we expect to be in a net cash position around the end of 2018. We will continue to be disciplined in our capital allocation and invest in areas where we can deliver value. Currently this means investment in Peshkabir, where success will provide incremental cash generation in the second half, and our other producing assets, which also offer opportunities to increase near-term cash flow. We will make further investment in Bina Bawi oil and our gas potential when we can see a clear roadmap to unlocking value. As there remains limited visibility on the gas developments at Bina Bawi and Miran, spend has been minimised, with the focus on completing the FDP for Bina Bawi oil. Rigorous cost management is maintained across all operations, while ensuring spend is sufficient to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the portfolio. A summary of the financial results for the year is provided below. As regular payments for oil sales have now been received from the KRG for almost three years, the Company will cease to make monthly announcements, and will instead update on cash receipts as part of its standard corporate reporting schedule. Financial results for the half-year Income statement Revenue has increased by 85% year-on-year, from $87.1 million to $161.1 million. This is principally a result of the improved revenue generation from the Tawke PSC arising from the RSA, which was signed in August 2017 and generated incremental revenue of $48.2 million in the first half of 2018. Additional benefit has arisen from improved Brent oil price of $71/bbl (H1 2017: $52/bbl). Working interest production of 32,100 bopd was lower than the first half last year (H1 2017: 37,100 bopd), which benefited from Taq Taq working interest daily production being around 5,000 bopd higher since around May 2017.

Production costs of $12.1 million (H1 2017: $13.2 million) are broadly in line with last year, with $/bbl staying around $2/bbl. Depreciation and amortisation of oil assets has increased overall by $18.6 million as a result of the inclusion of amortisation of $28.8 million relating to intangible assets arising from the RSA. This was offset by a $10.2 million decrease in depreciation as a result of lower production. General and administration costs were $11.8 million (H1 2017: $10.1 million), of which cash costs were $8.6 million (H1 2017: $6.4 million). Gross cost was reduced by 8% from the prior year, with the net increase caused primarily by movement in the exchange rates between sterling and US dollar. Taxation Under the KRI PSC's, tax due is paid on behalf of the Company by the KRG from the KRG's own share of revenues, resulting in no tax payment required or expected to be made by the Company. Capital expenditure Capital expenditure for the period was $34.1 million (H1 2017: $41.0 million). Cost recovered spend on producing assets in the KRI was $27.8 million (H1 2017: $28.1 million) with spend on exploration and appraisal assets amounting to $6.3 million (H1 2017: $12.9 million), principally incurred on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC. Cash flow and cash Net cash flow from operations was increased as a result of higher revenue to $125.1 million (H1 2017: $114.2 million), with last year benefiting from $50.9 million of one-off positive working capital movements relating to the overdue KRG receivable. Free cash flow after interest was $70.1 million (H1 2017: $54.6 million). $17.5 million (H1 2017: $18.5 million) of cash is restricted and therefore excluded from reported cash of $233.2 million (H1 2017: $245.7 million). Overall, there was a net increase in cash of $71.1 million compared to a decrease of $161.1 million last period after $216.7 million of cash was used to buy back of Company bonds in H1 2017. Debt Reported IFRS debt was $297.0 million (31 December 2017: $296.8 million) and net debt was $63.8 million (31 December 2017: $134.8 million). The bond has three financial covenant maintenance tests: Financial covenant Test H1 2018 Net debt / EBITDAX (rolling 12 months)< 3.0 0.1 Equity ratio (Total equity/Total assets) > 40% 77% Minimum liquidity > $30m $233m Net assets Net assets at 30 June 2018 were $1,672.9 million (31 December 2017: $1,609.8 million) and consist primarily of oil and gas assets of $1,823.6 million (31 December 2017: $1,847.9 million), trade receivables of $84.4 million (31 December 2017: $73.3 million) and net debt of $63.8 million (31 December 2017: $134.8 million). Liquidity / cash counterparty risk management The Company monitors its cash position, cash forecasts and liquidity on a regular basis. The Company holds surplus cash in treasury bills or on time deposits with a number of major financial institutions. Suitability of banks is assessed using a combination of sovereign risk, credit default swap pricing and credit rating. Dividend No interim dividend will be paid (H1 2017: nil) or is expected to be paid in the near future. Going concern The Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2018 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern. Principal risks and uncertainties The Company is exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties that may seriously affect its performance, future prospects or reputation and may threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The following risks are the principal risks and uncertainties of the Company, which are not all of the risks and uncertainties faced by the Company: Development and recovery of reserves and resources; Commercialisation of KRI gas business; M&A activity; KRI natural resources industry; Payment for KRI sales; Regional risk; Corporate governance failure; Capital structure and financing; Local communities; and Health and safety risks. Further detail on each risk was provided in the 2017 Annual Report. There has been no change in principal risks and uncertainties since year-end. Statement of directors' responsibilities The directors confirm that these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and that the interim management report includes a true and fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely: · an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and · material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party transactions described in the last annual report. The directors of Genel Energy plc are listed in the Genel Energy plc Annual Report for 31 December 2017. A list of current directors is maintained on the Genel Energy plc website: www.genelenergy.com [2] By order of the Board Murat Ozgul CEO 6 August 2018 Esa Ikaheimonen CFO 6 August 2018 Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the period ended 30 June 2018 6 6 Year months months to 31 to 30 to 30 Dec June June 2018 2017 2017 Notes $m $m $m Revenue 3 161.1 87.1 228.9 Production costs 4 (12.1) (13.2) (27.5) Depreciation and 4 (63.4) (44.8) (116.1) amortisation of oil assets Gross profit 85.6 29.1 85.3 Exploration expense 4 (0.5) (4.8) (1.9) Impairment of property, 4 - - (58.2) plant and equipment General and 4 (11.8) (10.1) (21.0) administrative costs Net gain arising from 2 - - 293.8 the RSA Operating profit 73.3 14.2 298.0 Operating profit is comprised of: EBITDAX 137.4 64.7 475.5 Depreciation and (63.6) (45.7) (117.4) amortisation Exploration expense 4 (0.5) (4.8) (1.9) Impairment of property, 4 - - (58.2) plant and equipment Gain arising from bond 11 - 32.6 32.6 buy back Finance income 5 2.1 3.4 4.9 Bond interest expense 5 (15.0) (20.9) (35.5) Other finance expense 5 (1.1) (5.8) (28.0) Profit before income tax 59.3 23.5 272.0 Income tax expense 6 - - (1.0) Profit and total 59.3 23.5 271.0 comprehensive income Attributable to: Shareholders' equity 59.3 23.5 271.0 59.3 23.5 271.0 Profit per ordinary share Basic 7 21.3 8.4 97.1 Diluted 7 21.2 8.4 96.7 Condensed consolidated balance sheet At 30 June 2018 31 Dec 30 June 30 June 2017 2018 2017 Notes $m $m $m Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 8 1,264.1 930.2 1,282.9 Property, plant and 9 559.5 604.5 565.0 equipment Trade and other receivables 10 - 127.1 - 1,823.6 1,661.8 1,847.9 Current assets Trade and other receivables 10 88.3 84.5 78.5 Restricted cash 17.5 18.5 18.5 Cash and cash equivalents 11 233.2 245.7 162.0 339.0 348.7 259.0 Total Assets 2,162.6 2,010.5 2,106.9 Liabilities Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables (74.5) (93.0) (70.7) Deferred income (33.8) (39.0) (36.1) Provisions (31.0) (24.5) (29.3) Borrowings 11 (297.0) (404.0) (296.8) (436.3) (560.5) (432.9) Current liabilities Trade and other payables (48.1) (85.6) (59.4) Deferred income (5.3) (3.7) (4.8) (53.4) (89.3) (64.2) Total liabilities (489.7) (649.8) (497.1) Net assets 1,672.9 1,360.7 1,609.8 Owners of the parent Share capital 43.8 43.8 43.8 Share premium account 4,074.2 4,074.2 4,074.2 Accumulated losses (2,445.1) (2,757.3) (2,508.2 ) Total equity 1,672.9 1,360.7 1,609.8 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the period ended 30 June 2018 Share Share Accumulated losses Total capital premium equity $m $m $m $m At 1 January 2017 43.8 4,074.2 (2,784.6) 1,333.4 Profit and total - - 23.5 23.5 comprehensive income Share-based payments - - 3.8 3.8 At 30 June 2017 43.8 4,074.2 (2,757.3) 1,360.7 At 1 January 2017 43.8 4,074.2 (2,784.6) 1,333.4 Profit and total - - 271.0 271.0 comprehensive income Share-based payments - - 5.4 5.4 5.4 At 31 December 2017 43.8 4,074.2 (2,508.2) 1,609.8 and 1 January 2018 Profit and total - - 59.3 59.3 comprehensive income Share based payments - - 3.8 3.8 At 30 June 2018 43.8 4,074.2 (2,445.1) 1,672.9 Condensed consolidated cash flow statement For the period ended 30 June 2018 31 Dec 30 30 2017 June June 2018 2017 Notes $m $m $m Cash flows from operating activities Profit and total 59.3 23.5 271.0 comprehensive income Adjustments for: Gain on bond buy - (32.6) (32.6) back Finance income (2.1) (3.4) (4.9) Bond interest 15.0 20.9 35.5 expense Other finance 1.1 5.8 28.0 expense Taxation - - 1.0 Depreciation and 63.6 45.7 117.4 amortisation Exploration expense 0.5 4.8 1.9 Impairment of - - 58.2 property, plant and equipment Net gain arising - - (293.8) from the RSA Other non-cash items 3.0 2.8 2.8 Changes in working capital: Proceeds against - 50.9 67.5 overdue receivable Trade and other (10.2) 4.1 (33.5) receivables Trade and other (7.1) (9.0) 0.6 payables and provisions Cash generated from 123.1 113.5 219.1 operations Interest received 2.1 0.8 2.2 Taxation paid (0.1) (0.1) (0.3) Net cash generated 125.1 114.2 221.0 from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of (10.5) (12.7) (26.8) intangible assets Purchase of (29.5) (23.4) (52.4) property, plant and equipment Restricted cash 1.0 1.0 1.0 Net cash used in (39.0) (35.1) (78.2) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of - (216.7) (216.7) Company bonds Bond refinancing - - (128.5) Interest paid (15.0) (23.5) (42.7) Net cash used in (15.0) (240.2) (387.9) financing activities Net increase / 71.1 (161.1) (245.1) (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Foreign exchange 0.1 (0.2) 0.1 income / (loss) on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 162.0 407.0 407.0 equivalents at 1 January Cash and cash 11 233.2 245.7 162.0 equivalents at period end Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 1) Basis of preparation The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey with a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 12 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RT. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and six months ended 30 June 2017 are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union and were approved for issue on 6 August 2018. They do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Article 105 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The annual financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2017 were approved by the board of directors on 21 March 2018. The report of the auditors was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the year to 31 December 2017 has been extracted from the audited accounts. The Company provides non-Gaap measures to provide greater understanding of its financial performance and financial position. EBITDAX is presented in order for the users of the financial statements to understand the profitability of the Company, which excludes the impact of costs attributable to exploration activity, which tend to be one-off in nature, and the non-cash costs relating to depreciation, amortisation and impairments. Free cash flow is presented in order to show the free cash flow generated that is available for the Board to use to invest in the business. Net debt is reported in order for users of the financial statements to understand how much debt remains unpaid if the Company paid its debt obligations from its available cash. There have been no changes in related parties since year-end and there are not significant seasonal or cyclical variations in the Company's total revenues. Going concern At the time of approving the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the 12 months from the balance sheet date and therefore its consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. 2) Accounting policies The accounting policies adopted in preparation of these half-year condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. The preparation of these half-year condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make judgements and assumptions that affect the reported results, assets and liabilities. Where judgements and estimates are made, there is a risk that the actual outcome could differ from the judgement or estimate made. The Company has assessed the following as being areas where changes in judgements, estimates or assumptions could have a significant impact on the financial statements. Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions In preparing these half-year condensed consolidated financial statements, the following significant estimates and judgements have been made: Estimation of future oil price The estimation of future oil price has a significant impact throughout the financial statements, primarily in relation to the estimation of the recoverable value of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and net gain arising from the RSA for the year ended 31 December 2017. It is also relevant to the assessment of going concern and the viability statement. The Company's forecast of average Brent oil price for future years is based on a range of publicly available market estimates and is summarised in the table below, with the 2022 price then inflated at 2% per annum. $/bbl 2019 2020 2021 2022 HY 2018 forecast 63 66 72 74 YE 2017 forecast 63 66 72 74 Estimation of hydrocarbon reserves and resources and associated production profiles Estimates of hydrocarbon reserves and resources are inherently imprecise,

