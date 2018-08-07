

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group plc (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its first-half pretax profit decreased to $303 million from $357 million, prior year. Basic earnings per ordinary share decreased by 2.6% to 123.2 cents. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share increased by 28.1% to 145.8 cents.



Total revenue was $2.11 billion compared to $1.96 billion, a year ago. RevPAR grew at 3.7%, for the quarter.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend per ordinary share of 36.3 cents, representing growth of 10% on the 2017 interim dividend.



