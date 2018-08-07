

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its Group EBIT for the first six months of 2018 rose 4.3 percent to 585 million euros from 561 million euros in the year-ago period.



Sales for the period rose 2.8 percent in nominal terms to 3.61 billion euros from 3.51 billion euros in the prior-year period. Organic sales growth for the period was 7.7 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Beiersdorf increased its sales outlook, while maintain its earnings forecast.



The company now projects full-year sales growth of around 5 percent, while the EBIT margin from operations is still expected to remain at the prior-year level. Earlier, the company forecast Group sales growth to be about 4 percent.



Beiersdorf increased its sales forecast for the Consumer Business to around 5 percent, while the earnings forecast remains unchanged. The EBIT margin from operations is expected to be slightly up on the prior-year figure.



For the tesa Business Segment, Beiersdorf now expects sales growth of 5 percent to 6 percent. The forecast EBIT margin from ongoing operations remains unchanged and is expected to be slightly down year on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX