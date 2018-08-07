

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), a direct to investor investment service, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax increased 10% to 292.4 million pounds from 265.8 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share were 49.6 pence, up 11 percent from 44.6 pence last year.



Net revenue for the period climbed 16 percent to 447.5 million pounds from last year's 385.6 million pounds.



The company recorded 1.09 million active clients, an increase of 137,000 in the year.



Assets under administration went up 16% to 91.6 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced total dividend up 38% at 40.0 pence per share. The company reinstated a special dividend to shareholders of 7.8 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX