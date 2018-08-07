

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Tuesday that it has appointed Iain Mackay as its Chief Financial Officer. He has also been appointed as an Executive Director to the GSK Board. Mackay will join the company on 14 January 2019. Mackay joins GSK from the global bank HSBC, where he has been Group Finance Director for the last 8 years.



GlaxoSmithKline announced in May that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Simon Dingemans, is to retire from the Company in May 2019.



A chartered accountant, Mackay has worked in Asia, the US and Europe and before HSBC was at General Electric, Schlumberger Dowell and Price Waterhouse. He is a trustee of the British Heart Foundation and a member of the Court of the University of Aberdeen.



GlaxoSmithKline noted that Simon Dingemans will continue to be accountable as Chief Financial Officer for GSK's financial governance through March 2019. There will be a transition period from 14 January when Mackay is CFO Designate, with him taking formal accountability as CFO from 1 April. Mackay will join the Corporate Executive Team and the Board from 14 January.



