

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) reported profit before tax of 105.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 172.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 11.5 pence compared to 19.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 136.1 million pounds from 143.1 million pounds. Underlying diluted earnings per share was 13.7 pence compared to 13.9 pence.



First-half revenue declined to 952.2 million pounds from 965.4 million pounds, last year. Organic revenue growth was 9%, for the period.



The interim dividend is increased by 5% to 5.30 pence. This will be paid on 28 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on 7 September 2018.



