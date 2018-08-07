Curetis / Curetis to Report its Half-Year Results 2018 on August 14, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis to Report its Half-Year Results 2018

on August 14, 2018

- Company will host earnings conference call and webcast

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany and San Diego, CA, USA, August 7, 2018; 08:45 am EDT -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it will publish its financial results for the first six months ended on June 30, 2018, on August 14, 2018. In addition, the Company will host a public conference call and webcast on August 14, 2018, at 12:30 pm CEST / 06:30 am EDT to present the H1-2018 financial results, highlight the most important events and provide an outlook for the second half of 2018 and beyond.

The conference call will be supplemented by a presentation, which can be accessed during the call at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html. (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html.)

For participating in the earnings conference call, please access the presentation at https://webcasts.eqs.com/curetis20180814 (https://webcasts.eqs.com/curetis20180814).

To access the call, please dial the following numbers using the passcode 93120684#

Belgium: +32 11500307

Germany: +49 69222229043

Netherlands: +31 107137273

UK: +44 2030092452

U.S.: +1 855 4027766

Further country-specific dial-in numbers can be found at http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International Access Numbers_ UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf (http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf)

The full H1-2018 Report will be available as of August 14, 2018, at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-conferences/financial-reports.html)

The live webcast and a replay will be available at https://webcasts.eqs.com/curetis20180814 (https://webcasts.eqs.com/curetis20180814).

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) andwww.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com).

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

