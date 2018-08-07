

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax dropped 9.7 percent to 41.7 million pounds from 46.2 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share dropped 6.5 percent to 7.2 pence from 7.7 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 45.7 million pounds, compared to 44.6 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 7.8 pence, compared to 7.3 pence last year.



Revenue for the period climbed 22.6 percent to 259.1 million pounds from 211.3 million pounds last year.



Group system sales increased 12.8%. UK system sales up 8.3%.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend per share of 4.05p, an increase of 8.0%.



Looking ahead, the company expects the full year underlying profit before tax to be in line with current market expectations. The company said it remains confident of the long term growth prospects for the Group.



Domino's Pizza now expects to open around 60 stores in the UK this year, with some uncertainty as to the timing of several of these openings. Domino's Pizza still expect capex for 2018 to be around 30 million pounds.



