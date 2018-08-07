

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German mail and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its operating result or EBIT for the second-quarter was 747 million euros, down 11.2 percent from the same quarter of the previous year. While the DHL divisions recorded significant EBIT increases, the result in the Post-eCommerce-Parcel division declined as expected, above all due to higher personnel and transport costs.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by 1.4 percent to more than 15 billion euros. On a comparable basis, adjusted for exchange rate effects and portfolio changes, revenues climbed by 6.2 percent. This was mainly due to significant growth in DHL Express and Global Forwarding, Freight.



'We are confident that we will achieve our earnings targets for 2020,' said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.



Below the line, Deutsche Post DHL Group generated consolidated net income after non-controlling interests of 516 million euros in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 602 million euros last year. The decrease was mainly due to the lower EBIT in the PeP area. The undiluted earnings per share amounted to 0.42 euros compared to 0.50 euros in the prior year.



By fiscal year 2020, Deutsche Post DHL Group still plans to increase its operating result to more than 5 billion euros. The PeP area is expected to contribute around 1.7 billion euros and the DHL divisions around 3.7 billion euros. Against the backdrop of the challenges at PeP, the Group adjusted its forecast for the current financial year in June 2018. The company expects full-year EBIT of around 3.2 billion euros in 2018. The PeP area is expected to contribute around 0.6 billion euros. For the DHL divisions, earnings of around 3.0 billion euros are still expected. The result of the Corporate Functions is expected to total -0.42 billion euros, including the activities attributed to it by the Executive Board Division Corporate Incubations.



For the full year, the Group plans to increase its investment volume to around 2.5 billion euros . In addition, in 2018, as announced in May, the Group will post approximately 200 million euros for the leveraged refinancing of Express's intercontinental fleet.



