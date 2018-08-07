

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported that its first-quarter profit to company increased to 290 billion yen from 289 billion yen, previous year. Basic earnings per share was 148.05 yen compared to 144.11 yen.



First-quarter operating revenues increased to 2.85 trillion yen from 2.81 trillion yen, previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company projects: operating revenues of 11.83 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 451.00 yen.



