

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2018 of 34 million pounds, down from 71 million pounds in the year-ago period. Basic earnings per share fell to 2.3 pence from 10.3 pence last year.



However, underlying operating profit was 155 million pounds, an increase of 8 percent from 144 million pounds in the year-ago period. Underlying basic earnings per share were 19.2 pence, compared to 18.3 pence last year.



Revenue for the period declined 2 percent to 910 million pounds from 925 million pounds in the prior-year period. Total revenue was 3 percent higher at constant exchange rates.



The Group said it will pay a 5.6 pence per share interim dividend on 9 November 2018 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 October 2018.



Looking ahead, the company's Board expects the 2018 year end result to be in line with current market expectations.



