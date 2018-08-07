gf.network Invested In LendChain to Build Digital Asset Finance Ecosystem

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / LendChain, a global digital asset financial services platform based on blockchain technology, has recently acquired the FENBUSHI capital parent company of gf.Network. The investment will assist LendChain in global business development, community building, and advancement of the digital asset finance ecosystem.





gf.Network (genesis financial) is composed of Bo Shen and FENBUSHI capital management team. The company's business covers a series of new theme brands dedicated to the healthy development of the blockchain industry, including equity funds, overseas certification funds, and global incubators. gf.Network covers FENBUSHI capital, FENBUSHI Digital, BKFUND, Hashgard, Longhash, BlockAsset, NPower and a range of ecological projects.

LendChain is a distributed digital asset financial services platform. Providing financial assets, investment, insurance and other financial services to digital asset holders. On the financing side, LendChain provides collateral and credit financing services covering BTC, ETH, EOS, GXS and other mainstream currencies. On the investment side, LendChain has a professional investment research team to provide collateral and credit labels for wealth management users. Diversified investment products such as quantitative funds, private equity funds, mine projects, and large customer collateral market-making projects. The LendChain team has many years of experience in internet finance and blockchain development, with mature products and strong operational capabilities.

LendChain has previously received investments from GXChain, PreAngel, Fission Capital, Bitpie, Boundary Capital, BCH Fund, QuarkChain Foundation, MediShares Fund and other foundations.

SOURCE: LendChain