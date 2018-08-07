

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 83.8 percent to 16.34 billion Japanese yen from 8.89 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 41.10 yen, up from 22.37 yen a year ago.



Operating profit for the period surged 53 percent to 19 billion yen from last year's 12.42 billion yen.



Revenue for the first quarter, meanwhile, slid 2 percent to 166.91 billion yen from prior year's 170.32 billion yen.



For the fiscal year 2019, the company now expects attributable net profit of 53 billion yen and operating profit of 74 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 50 billion yen and 70 billion yen, respectively.



The company continues to expect net sales for the year to be 740 billion yen.



In Japan, Nikon shares settled at 1,929 yen on Tuesday, up 1.15 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX