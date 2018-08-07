

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) reported pretax profit of 95.1 million pounds for the half year ended 30 June 2018 compared to 111.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 60.8 pence compared to 71.4 pence. On revenue basis, earnings per share was 1.2 pence compared to 0.7 pence.



First-half income and gains was 113.9 million pounds compared to 130.6 million pounds, last year. On revenue basis, income and gains was 13.5 million pounds compared to 18.6 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX