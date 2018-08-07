Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC Tern PLC: DA Recognised as 2018 Emerging Star in IoT Security Market 07-Aug-2018 / 08:00 GMT/BST 7 August 2018 *Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group")* *DA Recognised as 2018 Emerging Star in IoT Security Market* Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to note today's announcement from its portfolio company, Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% holding. DA has announced that it has been recognised as the 2018 Emerging Star in the global IoT Security Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm, in its recent study titled "Market Outlook IoT Security, 2018-2023, Worldwide". DA was named in the device identity management segment for its strong technology strategy performance and high industry impact. *Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said:* "We are pleased that DA has been recognised as the 2018 Emerging Star in the global IoT Security Market. Having recently launched KeyScaler as a Service, it's great to see the recognition DA is receiving within the IoT space." *Enquiries* +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Redleaf Communications| |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Redleaf Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | |Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman| | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 711161 07-Aug-2018

