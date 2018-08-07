sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Atlas Mara Limited - Notice of AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or "the Company") (LSE: ATMA) has published the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction, on its website at http://atlasmara.com, from where they can be downloaded. Copies of these documents are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The AGM will be held at 1:00p.m. (EST) / 6:00p.m. (BST) on 29 August 2018, at 375 Park Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, New York, 10152, USA.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 20 3757 9231

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE