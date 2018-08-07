

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc reported that its IFRS profit before tax for the first-half of 2018 increased to 127 million pounds from last year's 94 million pounds, due to the inclusion of Aberdeen adjusted profit in latest-period, partly offset by increased amortisation as a result of the intangible assets added by the merger.



Profit for the period was 193 million pounds, compared to 298 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders increased to 138 million pounds, which included the impact of an increased loss from adjusting items, compared to profit of 136 million pounds in the prior year. As a result of the merger, amortisation of intangibles and customer assets increased to 92 million pounds, compared to 8 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share of 8.2 pence increased by 0.4 pence compared to the first-half of 2017 on a Reported basis of 7.8 pence, and decreased by 1.5 pence compared to last year on a Pro forma basis of 9.7 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax fell by 12% to 311 million pounds, mainly due to lower fee based revenue partially offset by a reduction in expenses.



Fee based revenue reduced by 7% to 966 million pounds from the prior year, reflecting the impact of continued net outflows and adverse market movements.



Total income grew to 1.084 billion pounds from 655 million pounds in the prior year.



The company proposed an interim dividend for 2018 of 7.30 pence per share which is an increase of 4.3%. This will be paid on 25 September 2018 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 17 August 2018. The expected cost of the interim dividend is approximately 214 million pounds.



Total AUMA from continuing operations decreased to 610.1 billion pounds compared to 626.5 billion pounds last year.



