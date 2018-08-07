

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa, Inc. (V) on Tuesday announced an investment and partnership with Israeli start-up, Behalf, to support small business growth through easy-to-access capital and financing.



Behalf is a provider of working capital solutions for small businesses and flexible financing for business purchases. Behalf will allow SMBs to pay its merchant partners with Visa virtual cards.



As part of the investment, Visa will offer Behalf's small-business clients a tokenized Visa Virtual Card, a credit-based payment solution that gives businesses instant financing for their business purchases. The Visa Virtual Card will initially be offered in the U.S., with a plan to expand to other markets in the coming months.



Visa noted that the partnership supports its global strategy to extend its products and capabilities to small businesses through collaborations with start-ups and FinTechs.



It is also part of Visa's commitment to invest up to $100 million in FinTechs, as announced in June 2018 by Visa's CEO, Europe, Charlotte Hogg, at the Money 20/20 conference in Amsterdam.



'The Behalf platform offers affordable, on-demand purchase financing. Our network of B2B merchants can fit Behalf seamlessly into their eCommerce flow, receive payment immediately and provide their business customers with more buying power and flexible payment options at checkout,' said Benjy Feinberg, Behalf's chief executive officer.



Behalf is the first investment made by Visa in an Israeli company. It follows the Spring 2018 launch of the Visa Innovation Studio in Tel Aviv.



