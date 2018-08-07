Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in July

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 15.7 billion in July. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 13.3 billion.

The central government's primary balance was SEK 4.7 billion higher than forecast. Tax income was approximately SEK 1 billion higher than calculated. In addition, disbursements for a number of different agencies were lower than forecast.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.4 billion higher than calculated. This was due to lower deposits from the Swedish Pension Agency among others.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.2 billion lower than forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of July 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 109.6 billion. Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,196 billion at the end of July. This corresponds to 2.3 and 25.3 percent, respectively, of GDP5.

The outcome for August will be published on 7 September at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Tord Arvidsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 53

Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 46 94

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome July Forecast July Deviation July Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -15 722 -13 301 -2 421 -4 046 -109 643 Primary balance3 -11 755 -7 086 -4 669 -4 011 -95 388 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -3 154 -5 554 2 400 239 -22 683 Interest payments on central government debt -813 -661 -152 -274 8 428 - Interest on loans in SEK -252 -386 134 322 12 635 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -27 -25 -2 2 -918 - Realised currency gains and losses -535 -250 -285 -598 -3 289 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2018). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

5 Net borrowing requirement for August 2017 until July 2018, respectively, central government debt at the end of July divided by GDP in current prices for third quarter 2017 until second quarter 2018.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Sweden's central government debt July 2018 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2209437/859798.pdf)



