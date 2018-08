COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production rose in June after a decline in May, thanks to strong growth in engineering goods and pharmaceuticals output.



Industrial production grew 0.3 percent following a 1.1 percent fall in May. In April, output increased 1.3 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent in June.



During the June quarter, production grew 0.6 percent from the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX