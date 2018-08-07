The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 August 2018. ISIN: DK0060074656 ----------------------------------------- Name: Euroinvestor.com ----------------------------------------- New name: Boliga Gruppen ----------------------------------------- Short name: EI ----------------------------------------- New short name: BOLIGA ----------------------------------------- Unchanged Orderbook ID: 40699 ----------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687801