Leading IP geolocation intelligence improves targeting accuracy for performance marketing software

Digital Element, the global geolocation data and services provider, has today announced that performance marketing platform, Affise, has chosen its NetAcuity EdgeTM technology, to improve targeting ability and global marketing performance for clients.

Affise allows online advertising campaigns to be optimised, tracked, managed and analysed in real time for advertisers, agencies, networks and affiliates. Its clients leverage best-in-class technology powered by AI, and uses automation tools to deliver complete campaigns. The company selected Digital Element's IP geolocation and intelligence solution to allow access to best in-class global IP datasets for ad targeting and tracking.

By using Digital Element's NetAcuity Edge technology, Affise will be able to more accurately geotarget, either as a standalone targeting criterion or by adding accurate IP location data to other data sets to build better targeting profiles. Additional datasets, such as connection speed and mobile carrier, have been added to broaden targeting options and enrich capability, helping to improve the relevance and response for online campaigns.

"We are a technology-first company and in the ad tech industry it is imperative we provide cutting edge solutions for our clients," commented Dmitry Zotov, Founder and CTO of Affise. "Digital Element is the best IP geolocation data provider in our opinion and by utilising their granular IP intelligence we are able to offer the best possible solution to our clients, increasing both their performance and reach."

Digital Element's NetAcuity Edge combines traditional infrastructure analysis with insight gleaned from a network of global commercial partners to better map the internet. The result is the most granular and accurate hyperlocal geotargeting solution that maintains user anonymity and complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

Elena Vega, Digital Element's International Business Development Director, commented: "Collaborating with Affise is an exciting opportunity for Digital Element and highlights our growing presence in the Cypriot market and globally. We look forward to helping Affise achieve enhanced targeting and profiling of their clients, and seeing the company continue to succeed."

Affise joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Adobe, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Videology, MediaMath, BBC, Discovery Networks, Hubspot, Vibrant Media, Webtrends, Crimtan, Weborama, Ogilvy and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedInand Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Affise

Affise is a performance marketing platform for advertisers, agencies, networks and affiliates to manage, track, analyse and optimise their online advertising campaigns in real time. Since 2006, Affise has been operating affiliate programmes as a technology-first company providing cutting-edge solutions and customizable products to manage direct publisher relationships.

Visit www.affise.com for more information.

