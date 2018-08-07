I Squared Capital acquired 100 percent of TIP Trailer Services per August 1st 2018

I Squared Capital (ISQ), an independent global infrastructure investment manager, has finalized the acquisition through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, and acquired 100 percent interest in TIP Trailer Services, one of the leading pan-European and Canadian trailer leasing and services company, from HNA Group (International) Company Limited. All regulatory approvals required have been obtained, closing conditions have been met and the sale has been successfully completed per August 1, 2018.

Bob Fast, CEO of TIP Trailer Services commented," TIP's Senior Leadership team and I are very excited to be undertaking this next phase in our company's future and we remain convinced of the benefits that it will bring to our customers, our partners and our new shareholder."

Our TIP 2020 strategy remains focused on our customers' needs and we continue to build on the key pillars which support our success. Our excellent market position across Europe gives us a foundation upon which to expand our footprint globally, particularly in North America. We also continue to expand our range of assets to accommodate the needs of our customers supported by the highest service standards delivered by our extensive network and customer platform.

"I would like to thank all TIP staff in every function and every region for driving the success we have had over the past years and give us the confidence to be successful in the future." concluded Bob Fast.

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecommunications and transport in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Firm has offices in New York, Houston, London, New Delhi, Hong Kong and Singapore.

TIP Trailer Services is one of Europe and Canada's leading equipment service providers. TIP Trailer services specializes in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provide these to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. Headquartered in Amsterdam, TIP services their customers from 86 locations spread over 17 countries.

