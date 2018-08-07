Satuit Technologies, Inc., a global leader in software solutions for the professional investment market, is pleased to announce that Sofindev has chosen SatuitCRM for their firm's Client Relationship Management (CRM) and deal management systems.

Sofindev is an independent private equity firm based in Brussels, Belgium investing in small to medium sized businesses since 1991. The management at Sofindev sought a CRM system to enhance their ability to manage contacts, deal flow and fund raising.

Joëlle Starquit, CFO at Sofindev stated that their team looked at a broad range of alternative providers, both specialist financial sector CRM systems and more generic CRM systems. "We were most impressed with SatuitCRM's ease of use and tailoring to our specific requirements." The firm chose SatuitCRM because they could easily incorporate Sofindev's existing workflows and ease of use. They also appreciated Satuit's support team's expert knowledge of the alternative asset management and private equity industry.

"Private Equity is one of our fastest growing CRM user segments. We welcome the opportunity to work with the Sofindev team," said Satuit's CEO Karen Maguire.

ABOUT SOFINDEV

Sofindev is an independent private equity firm, investing since more than 25 years in small and medium sized enterprises in Belgium and surrounding countries. Its investment strategy is focused on value creation through professionalization and supporting growth. The Sofindev team is a highly experienced team with a genuine partnership approach. For additional information, visit www.sofindev.be.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of hosted and on-premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and property markets. Satuit has offices in the United Kingdom and United States, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.

