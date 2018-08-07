YOTEL Lands in Glasgow With New Hotel Featuring Rooftop Bar and Bowling Alley

LONDON, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

YOTEL continues its fast-paced UK and European expansion with new hotel in Glasgow's city centre that marks its second in strategic partnership with Starwood Capital.

YOTEL today announced plans to open its second hotel in Scotland and fifth in the UK. The new hotel in Glasgow's city centre will open in November 2019 and bring the brand's key count in the UK to 823 as part of its European expansion strategy.

Located in a prime city centre location opposite Glasgow's Central Station, the new YOTEL Glasgow will see the Westergate building on Argyle Street transformed into a 256-room hotel that will be equipped with YOTEL's unique design and technology-driven hospitality offering. The hotel will also feature Glasgow's first destination rooftop bar complete with bowling alley.

As one of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Glasgow is currently experiencing unprecedented levels of investment, with several high-profile projects planned including the £150 million expansion of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) and Barclays' recently-announced deal to purchase ~470,000 sq. ft. of office space for a new Campus HQ in Glasgow.

YOTEL CEO Hubert Viriot said, "Glasgow is a forward-looking city that has real vibrancy and energy, bolstered by careful planning and investment initiatives. The city is building on its excellent infrastructure and is shaping up to be a world-class business destination. These were all important characteristics that helped us choose Glasgow as our next UK location and we're excited to be part of the positive momentum that is driving growth in the city."

Known for its seamless technology and cleverly designed spaces, YOTEL Glasgow's cabins will feature the brand's signature adjustable SmartBed as well as YOTEL's leading technology offering that includes smart TV's for guests to stream their own content.

Tim Abram, Vice President at Starwood Capital Group, a leading investor in YOTEL through a controlled affiliate, said, "Following the announcement of YOTEL Edinburgh in 2017, this is a very exciting next step in our strategic partnership with YOTEL. Glasgow continues to go from strength to strength with significant new investment planned for the years to come, and we believe that YOTEL will bring something new and unique to Glasgow's well-established hotel market."

"We are also incredibly excited to be creating Glasgow's first rooftop F&B destination which will include a bowling alley - this will be a one-of-a-kind offering and clearly differentiate YOTEL Glasgow from its competition," continued Abram, who was born near Glasgow.

The project to transform this ex-office building into luxury suitable for the modern traveller is being designed by Glasgow-based architects Mosaic Architecture + Design - not only will the hotel development bring a prominent vacant building back to life, but it will also create more than 100 new jobs for the local economy.