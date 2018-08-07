Valmet to supply an Advantage tissue production line to CMPC Tissue in Argentina

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has been chosen as the supplier of a complete tissue production line by CMPC Tissue S.A. The tissue line will be installed at CMPC's Zarate mill in Argentina.

The new production line is planned to be started up in the fourth quarter of 2019, and it will add over 50,000 tons of high quality toilet and towel grades to the company's annual production. Valmet has previously delivered a Valmet Advantage DCT200 tissue line to the Talagante mill in Chile, a tissue machine to Altamira in Mexico and an Advantage ViscoNip rebuild to CMPC's Caieiras mill in Brazil.

The value of the order will not be disclosed. The order was included in Valmet's second quarter 2018 orders received.

"Our experience of running the Advantage DCT concept has been very good in terms of energy efficiency, production capacity and tissue quality. We are convinced that the new tissue line will support our market leading position in Argentina," says Pedro Muzzio Castelletto, Corporate Development Manager, Industrial & Supply Chain, CMPC Tissue.

"The Latin American tissue market is growing both in respect of capacity and quality. Valmet has the tissue making technologies to meet current and future demands of the market," says Johan Björn, Sales Director, Valmet. "We are very pleased that CMPC chose us as their supplier and selected Valmet's Advantage tissue technology to increase their current production in means of quality and capacity."

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will comprise of a complete Advantage DCT200 tissue production line with stock preparation equipment and tissue machine including the most advanced technology options focused on a superior consistent quality, an energy and water efficient operation and cost competitive manufacturing setup. The scope will also include control systems, electrification, mill engineering as well as installation. The production line will be optimized to enhance final product quality and reduce energy consumption. The raw material for the new line will be virgin and DIP pulp.

About CMPC Tissue

CMPC is one of the leading pulp and paper companies in Latin America with operations in the fields of forestry products, wood pulp, paper and tissue. CMPC runs 23 tissue machines in seven countries with an annual production capacity of 700,000 tonnes of tissue products for the Latin American consumer and away from home market.

