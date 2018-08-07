

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter loss attributable to owners of parent was 16.69 billion yen, compared to profit of 10.06 billion yen a year ago.



Operating loss was 11.64 billion yen, compared to profit of 12.71 billion yen in the prior year.



The overall consolidated revenue increased 5.1% to 180.55 billion yen from 171.85 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company now expects profit attributable of 40 billion yen and operating profit of 58 billion yen.



The company previously expected profit attributable to be 59 billion yen and operating profit of 81 billion yen.



Revenue for the year is still expected to be 800 billion yen.



