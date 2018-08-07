

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Tuesday a profit in its second quarter, compared to loss last year, with increased revenues. The Bank further said it is aiming to resume dividend payments of 20 cents per share for 2018.



Further, the company trimmed its fiscal 2018 adjusted revenue forecast for Corporate Clients segment citing intense competition. The company has also slightly adjusted its cost target for 2018. The shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany.



Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank, said, 'Given the intense competition, particularly in corporate clients, we have slightly adjusted our outlook. Our growth initiatives are already working. Of course, it will take some time for them to take full effect.'



For the year 2018, higher underlying revenues are expected at Group level with the Private and Small Business Customers segment exceeding and the Corporate Clients segment being below the 2017 figures.



The company previously expected higher adjusted revenues for both the Private and Small Business Customers and the Corporate Clients segments.



In 2018, the Bank said it will focus on further growth and the implementation of its Commerzbank 4.0 strategy.



Further, cost target of 6.5 billion euros for 2020 remains unchanged. In view of investment activities, regulatory contributions and project costs, the company has slightly adjusted cost target for the full year 2018 to 7.1 billion euros. The risk result under IFRS 9 is now expected to be below 500 million euros.



Earlier, the Bank said it will manage its costs at around 7.0 billion euros, and that the risk result under IFRS 9 was expected to be below 600 million euros.



For the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders stood at 272 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 640 million euros. In the previous year, the net result had been driven by restructuring charges.



Earnings per share were 0.22 euro, compared to loss of 0.51 euro a year ago. Operating profit grew to 389 million euros for second quarter from 179 million euros last year.



Group revenues increased to 2.22 billion euros from prior year's 2.06 billion euros.



Net interest income was 1.16 billion euros for the quarter, higher than 1.00 billion euros a year ago. Net commission income dropped to 765 million euros from 779 million euros last year.



In Germany, Commerzbank shares were trading at 8.67 euros, down 3.06 percent.



